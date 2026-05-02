Ira Jadhav, 16-year-old sensation, becomes costliest player in T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction

New Delhi:

The 16-year-old sensation Ira Jadhav, who made headlines last year by becoming India's first-ever triple-centurion in the U-19 cricket, emerged as the biggest buy at the inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction held in Mumbai. Jadhav was roped in for a handsome amount of Rs lakh by the Aakash Tigers.

Franchises engaged in competitive bidding to finalise their squads for the first season of the Women's tournament. A total of 363 players went under the hammer, with teams focusing on a blend of young prospects and experienced domestic performers. Overall, Rs 1.47 crore was spent, with 50 players picked. Ira stood out as the marquee signing, underlining the league's emphasis on nurturing emerging talent.

U19 WC-winning vice-captain bags over Rs 5 lakh

Among other notable acquisitions, India U-19 World Cup-winning vice-captain Sanika Chalke was signed by Aakash Tigers for Rs 5.50 lakh. Thane Sky Risers strengthened their lineup with Vrushali Bhagat (Rs 6 lakh), Khushi Bhatia (Rs 4.50 lakh), and Zeal Dmello (Rs 4.50 lakh). SoBo Mumbai Falcons also built a strong squad, bringing in Simran Shaikh (Rs 7 lakh), Hurley Gala (Rs 5 lakh), and Riya Chaudhari (Rs 5.50 lakh). Aakash Tigers further added depth with Fatima Jaffer (Rs 4.25 lakh), Mitali Mhatre (₹2.75 lakh), and Jeeya Mandrawadkar (Rs 1.50 lakh).

Sayali, Saima among icon players

Earlier, MCA had announced the Icon Players, with Sayali Satghare (SoBo Mumbai Falcons), Saima Thakor (Thane Sky Risers), and Humaira Kazi (Aakash Tigers) forming the backbone of their respective teams. The league aims to strengthen Mumbai’s women’s cricket ecosystem by offering a competitive platform for talent identification, development, and progression, while creating a pathway to higher levels of the game.

Ira 'grateful' to MCA and Aakash Tigers

Ira expressed her excitement about the development and said she was grateful to MCA and Aakash Tigers for their faith in her and looked forward to making the most of the opportunity. "I am really grateful to MCA and Aakash Tigers for having so much faith in me and trust in me. I am really happy, and I hope I make the best of this opportunity," she said.

"I am looking forward to giving my best in this tournament. It is really good for young players like me to have such good exposure, and MCA giving all these facilities and venues like the Wankhede Stadium is a really big stepping stone for all of us. I hope to go ahead and make the best out of this opportunity."

MCA President Naik looks forward to Mumbai Women's League

Meanwhile, MCA President Ajinkya Naik saw this tournament as a key one for women's cricket. "The inaugural T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction marks a significant milestone in our vision to strengthen the women’s cricketing ecosystem. Seeing a young talent like Ira Jadhav emerge as one of the standout picks today reflects the depth of promise in our grassroots structure and the opportunities this league is set to create. We are confident that this platform will play a pivotal role in identifying, nurturing and elevating the next generation of cricketers while building on Mumbai’s rich cricketing legacy."

Rajdip Gupta, Chairman, League Governing Council, added: "The T20 Mumbai Women’s League auction has laid a strong foundation for what promises to be a highly competitive and professionally structured tournament. The way franchises have approached team-building, with a clear focus on both emerging talent and experienced players, reflects the vision behind this league. It is particularly encouraging to see young players being recognised and rewarded, which underlines our commitment to creating meaningful opportunities and a robust pathway for women’s cricket in Mumbai."