IPL2022: I got pretty lucky - Josh Hazlewood on his wide ball not being given wide

Image Source : IPL Josh Hazlewood takes wicket of Marcus Stoinis in RCB vs LSG match

Josh Hazlewood, Royal Challengers Bangalore's bowler said he "got pretty lucky" on his very wide delivery that was not given wide by the umpire. In yesterday's match of RCB vs LSG, Josh was successful in taking the wicket of Marcus Stoinis on the very next ball.

Chasing 182, Stoinis got out in the second ball of the 19th over after he shuffled way too much outside off, an act prompted by the previous Hazlewood delivery that landed almost off the pitch.

With Stoinis going way across, the pacer went beyond the tramline and bowled it way outside off but the umpire, instead of calling it wide, deemed the delivery legal.

"I tried to turn around and get back to my mark as quick as I could. I got pretty lucky on that one so I might have to get him a beer after that," Hazlewood said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Hazlewood finished with excellent figures of 4/25 as RCB emerged comfortable winners by 18 runs.

LSG captain KL Rahul said his team gave away too many runs in the powerplay despite getting early wickets.

"I think we started well after getting two wickets in the first over, to give away 50 in the Powerplay, we should have done better. 180 on that pitch was 15 or 20 runs extra that we gave away," Rahul said.

(Inputs from PTI)