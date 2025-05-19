IPL-winning coach backs Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan to weather any storm with their batting in IPL 2025 Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan have amassed more than 600 runs each this season already and have been extremely consistent. The duo chased down 200 runs against Delhi Capitals on Sunday without breaking a sweat to help GT qualify for the playoffs.

Former Australia cricketer who also won the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2016 as head coach of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has lauded Gujarat Titans' opening pair, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill, for their consistency. For the unversed, both Gill and Sudharsan have scored more than 600 runs this season so far. They chased down 200 runs against the Delhi Capitals on Sunday (May 18) as well as the Titans won the game by 10 wickets.

Opening up on their camaraderie batting together, Moody stated that the duo complement each other well and also pointed out the way they play their shots as well. "I think the way they dovetail together as an opening pair, they seem to really understand each other's game. One seems to fall in behind the other if one's really got off to a flier. So they cover each other and there seems to be a pattern in that throughout the season. And just their traditional strokeplay," Moody said on ESPNcricinfo Time Out.

Moody also backed Sudharsan and Gill to keep any bowling attack at bay especially due to their batting technique. "What it shows you is the class of that batting pair. They are proper batters that have the technique that can weather any storm but also... they have both developed this over time, they have learnt how to move through the gears. They may have only had three gears in previous years, both of them have five gears they can shift to," Moody added.

Gujarat Titans are currently on top of the table with nine wins from 12 matches and have already qualified for the playoffs. Their top three batters - Gill, Sudharsan and Jos Buttler - have done the majority of scoring. But Buttler will fly back home and is set to miss the playoffs. His absence will put more pressure on their opening duo of Gill and Sudharsan.