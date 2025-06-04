IPL win marks five-level under Test cricket, says emotional Virat Kohli Star batter Virat Kohli noted that the IPL success is five levels below Test cricket. Notably, the 36-year-old recently announced his Test retirement but expressed his love for the format, encouraging the youngsters to play with pride.

Ahmedabad :

Star India batter Virat Kohli recently announced his retirement from Test cricket. He won’t be travelling with the national team for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, which is a massive blow, to say the least. Nevertheless, Kohli will continue playing in the IPL, as the cricketer himself confirmed after winning his maiden title as RCB defeated Punjab Kings by six runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After the game, he was spotted speaking to Matthew Hayden and during which, he was asked about his decision to retire from Test cricket. He was also asked where he will keep the IPL win in his illustrious career and replying to that, the Delhi-born mentioned that the trophy holds extreme importance, but it will still mark five levels under Test cricket.

“You know, this moment (winning IPL) is right up there with the best moments I've had in my career. But it still marks five levels under Test cricket. That's how much I value Test cricket. And that's how much I love Test cricket,” Kohli said.

The 36-year-old also encouraged the youngsters to play Test cricket as he strongly believes that it is the only format where the players are treated with utmost respect. He explained his love for the longest format, stating that since he is now done and dusted, he can look in the eyes of others and command respect for uplifting the format.

“So I would just urge the youngsters coming through, to treat that format with respect. Because if you perform in Test cricket, you walk around anywhere in the world, people look you in the eye and shake your hand and say, 'Well done, you played the game really well'. So if you want to earn respect in world cricket all over, take up Test cricket, and give your heart and soul to it. And when you walk out with wonders on the other side, then you gain the respect of the cricket world,” he added.