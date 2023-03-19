IPL vs PSL Prize Money: Here's what Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars won in comparison to Gujarat Titans

Follow us on Image Source : PSL, BCCI IPL vs PSL

Shaheen Afridi's Lahore Qalandars won the PSL final by the barest of margins against Multan Sultans on March 18. It all went right down the wire as Rizwan's team required a boundary off the last ball to seal the deal. All Kushdil could manage, however, were two runs, and Lahore won the game by just one run.

IPL vs PSL Prize Money

India vs Pakistan is always on the cards, and there isn't anything different when it comes to IPL and PSL. The comparisons are inevitable. Afridi's Lahore won prize money of around INR 3.4 crore, whereas Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans, who won IPL 2022, received a humongous sum of INR 20 crore.

Here's a list of different leagues and the prize money the winning team get. It is to be noted that these amounts are approximate and can vary on a year-to-year basis.

IPL: 20 cr

ICC: 13.02 cr (T20 World Cup)

CPL: 8.14 cr

BPL: 6.92 cr

BBL: 3.66 cr

PSL: 3.40 cr

Lahore vs Multan, PSL Final - Match Report

Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat. Fakhar Zaman and Mirza Baig got their team off to a slow but steady start before Baig departed at the 4.3-over mark. Lahore got to 43 runs in the Powerplay. Shafique came in at number three and anchored the innings to perfection, scoring a magnificent 65 off 40 deliveries.

The real impetus to Qalandars' innings came after from Shaheen Afridi's bat, who played a blinder to power Lahore to a daunting first innings score of 200. He came in and blasted five sixes and two boundaries on his way to 44 off just 15 deliveries.

Chasing 200, Multan Sultans got off to a pretty great start as they put up 100-odd runs in 11 overs at a loss of 2 wickets. Rilee Rossouw came in at number three, and played a great knock, scoring 52 off 32 balls. Pollard and Tim David couldn't do much, and it all came down to the last over, with Multan Sultans needing 13 to win the PSL final. Multan eventually required 4 off the last ball, but gave up under pressure and Lahore won the game by one run.

