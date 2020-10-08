IPL 2020, Match 22: SRH vs KXIP Live Twitter Reaction

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul (right) and Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner during toss ahead of match 22 of IPL 2020.

It's a crucial game for both Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab as they come to Dubai International Stadium after losing their last matches. The match is important for both sets of fans as both the sides are dwelling in the bottom half of the table with KXIP being dead last.

With SRH skipper David Warner yet to hit it big at the IPL 2020, fans would certainly hope will take on the KXIP's toothless bowling from the word go after the side won the toss and chose to bat first.

KL Rahul's KXIP, on the other hand, have shone with the bat on numerous occasions and would like to make the most of it while chasing and hope their bowlers could finally show some quality.

