He played an instrumental role in kick-starting IPL: Saba Karim feels global cricket still needs MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket last month to shock many cricket fans around the world, but they still have a ray of hope of as he will play in IPL. Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim feels global cricket still needs an icon like Dhoni and his decision of continuing in IPL is a good sign for the sport.

Dhoni in his trademark style bid adieu to international cricket with an emotional post on Instagram on August 15. "Thanks Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout.from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," he wrote on Instagram along with the video showing glimpses of his illustrious career.

Saba feels after retiring from international cricket, there will be less burden on MS Dhoni's body while playing in IPL.

"He is very fit and I believe he is working very hard on it. Plus he has stopped playing international cricket so there will be less burden on his body," Saba Karim told AFP.

"Global cricket still needs an icon like MS Dhoni to continue."

The former BCCI manager further claims Dhoni played a key role in kick-starting IPL. The cash-rich league started in 2008, a year after India won the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa under Dhoni's leadership. The Ranchi born was the most expensive player in the inaugural auction and since then his and CSK name is taken in one breath.

"Dhoni played an instrumental role in kick-starting the IPL because of the way he brought a different dimension to the shorter format of the game because of his aggressive side with the willow. Also with his calm exterior behind the stumps," Karim said.

The veteran cricket is gearing up for the IPL which is scheduled to kick start from September 19 with defending champions Mumbai Indian squaring up against MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings.

