IPL's West Indies, South Africa stars picked in CPL as T20 Leagues face potential clash

West Indies cricket stars who make up a chunk of superstars in the Indian Premier League (IPL), as well as South Africans Faf du Plessis and Chris Morris, may have a hard time choosing between Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and IPL after they were included in CPL squads late on Friday.

The suspended IPL is likely to resume and get completed during mid-September to mid-October window while the CPL will be held between August 28 and September 19 in the West Indies. The players will finish CPL assignment and take a long journey to UAE to get to IPL.

Though the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is negotiating bubble-to-bubble transfer with UAE authorities so that the arriving players don't have to quarantine, the long journey is likely to tire them out and give some of the players, who will represent national teams no rest prior to T20 World Cup assignment. The T20 World Cup is likely to get underway from mid-October (October 18 is the tentative date).

Andre Russell, Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Dwayne Bravo, Chris Gayle, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer are among West Indies' IPL stars named in CPL squads.

Shakib Al Hasan, Faf du Plessis, Anrich Nortje, Imran Tahir and Chris Morris are the foreign stars who were also part of franchises in the suspended IPL.

"The star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket," said a media release from Cricket West Indies on Saturday.

"All 33 matches will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts with the final set to take place on 19 September," the release added.

Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them. Keemo Paul has moved to St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.