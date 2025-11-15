Advertisement
  4. IPL Retention 2026 Live: Matheesha Pathirana to leave CSK; Maxwell, Miller, Venkatesh on release list

Live updates on IPL 2026 retentions and trade news. From big player trades like Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja to the latest rumours around Glenn Maxwell and Venkatesh Iyer, stay ahead with all the crucial moves, team strategies, and insider info as franchises finalise their squads.

Glenn Maxwell, David Miller and Venkatesh Iyer
Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
New Delhi:

The trading window in the IPL has been the talk of the town in the past week. Previously, franchises barely engaged in trading deals, but these days, it's a completely different scenario. High-profile cricketers such as Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have already been traded between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. However, that's not the end. The likes of Nitish Rana and Shardul Thakur made headlines too, having joined Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

As the day progresses, more information will be shared on the players each franchise retains for IPL 2026; if not, more news of trade deals. Glenn Maxwell remains a point of discussion. Apparently, several franchises have reached out to Punjab Kings for a possible trade. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer is certainly going to be released by Kolkata Knight Riders. He is expected to create a buzz in the IPL 2025 mega-auction.

 

  • 12:52 PM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Donovan Ferreira joins Rajasthan Royals

    Donovan Ferrira has switched from Delhi Capitals to Rajasthan Royals. It was part of the Nitish Rana deal. Ferrira will solve the middle order woes that was seen in the Rajasthan camp last season. He was signed for INR 1 crore.

  • 12:44 PM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Matheesha Pathirana to leave CSK

    Chennai Super Kings are set to release Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana. He was retained for INR 13 crore for IPL 2025, but the five-time champions weren't impressed with his performance. In IPL 2025, he picked 13 wickets in 12 matches at an economy rate of 10.13.

  • 12:40 PM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Nitish Rana joins DelhI Capitals

    The hometown boy, Nitish Rana, has completed a move to Delhi Capitals on the IPL 2026 retention day. The southpaw was terrific in the Delhi Premier League earlier in the year, and that might have played a part in DC signing him. He could also be part of the leadership group.

  • 12:30 PM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    Samson-Jadeja exchange routes

    Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings have confirmed the trade deal that involves three players. Chennai Super Kings have signed keeper-batter Sanju Samson for INR 18 crore, while Ravindra Jadeja returns as the Royal after 14 years. Sam Curran also moved bases from Chennai to Rajasthan as part of the deal.

  • 12:28 PM (IST)Nov 15, 2025
    Posted by Koustavsen Gupta

    The Big Day - The D Day!

    Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the IPL 2026 retention day. Several marquee cricketers have already moved bases, as franchises finalise the names for the final list of players that will be retained for the next season. Stay tuned as we share all the information related to it. 

Cricket IPL 2026 IPL Retentions Glenn Maxwell David Miller Venkatesh Iyer
