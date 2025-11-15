Live IPL Retention 2026 Live: Matheesha Pathirana to leave CSK; Maxwell, Miller, Venkatesh on release list Live updates on IPL 2026 retentions and trade news. From big player trades like Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja to the latest rumours around Glenn Maxwell and Venkatesh Iyer, stay ahead with all the crucial moves, team strategies, and insider info as franchises finalise their squads.

New Delhi:

The trading window in the IPL has been the talk of the town in the past week. Previously, franchises barely engaged in trading deals, but these days, it's a completely different scenario. High-profile cricketers such as Sanju Samson and Ravindra Jadeja have already been traded between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings. However, that's not the end. The likes of Nitish Rana and Shardul Thakur made headlines too, having joined Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, respectively.

As the day progresses, more information will be shared on the players each franchise retains for IPL 2026; if not, more news of trade deals. Glenn Maxwell remains a point of discussion. Apparently, several franchises have reached out to Punjab Kings for a possible trade. Meanwhile, Venkatesh Iyer is certainly going to be released by Kolkata Knight Riders. He is expected to create a buzz in the IPL 2025 mega-auction.