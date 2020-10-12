Live IPL Match RCB vs KKR Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

IPL Live Streaming Cricket RCB vs KKR: How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 28th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah. The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders (RCB vs KKR) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Riding high on confidence after their comfortable 37-run win over arch-rivals but struggling Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 28th IPL match on Monday. Both teams are coming after a win as KKR, too, had pipped Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) merely by two runs in a thrilling contest on Saturday. Despite starting the season with some below-par show, RCB seem to have finally gained the momentum. Kohli, too, in good touch with the bat and the run-machine single-handedly propelled his side to a respectable 169/4 wickets against CSK with his blistering unbeaten 90. Later, the bowlers rose to the occasion as well to defend the modest target with ease. Similarly, opener Devdutt Padikkal has been consistent so far. He has an explosive partner in Aaron Finch, who failed to fire in the previous game but has been quite impressive, overall. (LIVE BLOG)

Live score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: RCB 90/1 in 12 overs vs KKR in Sharjah

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 12 (Monday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Shivam Mavi, Manimaran Siddharth

