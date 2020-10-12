Image Source : IPLT20.COM Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live score IPL: Resurgent RCB face in-form KKR

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of RCB vs KKR IPL 2020 match from Sharjah. Their campaign might be back on track with back-to-back victories but Kolkata Knight Riders will have little margin for error when they take on Virat Kohli's resurgent Royal Challengers Bangalore in an Indian Premier League game on Monday. The two sides have won four of their six games with KKR ahead of RCB on net run rate but inconsistency in batting has been an issue for both the teams. KKR are placed third in the standings and the two-time champions will be going all out for a victory at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium after registering two back-to-back wins against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab. RCB, on the other hand, are coming into the game following a 37-run morale-boosting victory against CSK and will fancy their chances.

Live score Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020: The toss will take place at 19.00 IST

18.15 IST: Hello and welcome to our live blog of RCB vs KKR live IPL match from Sharjah

