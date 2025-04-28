IPL points table after RR vs GT match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard Rajasthan Royals registered an emphatic win against Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, after the win, let us have a look at the points table, and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboards.

New Delhi:

Game 47 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Rajasthan Royals taking on Gujarat Titans. Both sides locked horns at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Kolkata on April 28, and the clash saw Gujarat coming in to bat first. The visitors put in an excellent performance, as Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Buttler helped Gujarat post a total of 209 runs in the first innings of the game.

Coming out to chase down the huge target, it was the knock of Vaibhav Suryavanshi which put world cricket in a state of awe. The 14-year-old demolished the GT bowlers and ended up scoring 101 runs in 38 deliveries. Furthermore, Yashasvi Jaiswal amassed 70* runs in 40 deliveries as RR chased down the target in 15.5 overs, winning the game by eight wickets.

Rajasthan registered their third win of the season and have moved up in the standings, keeping their hopes for the season alive. As for Gujarat Titans, despite a brilliant performance with the bat, the visitors failed to replicate their performance with the ball, as Vaibhav and Yashasvi took the attack to Gujarat right from the get-go.

The win saw RR move into eighth place in the standings with six points to their name. On the other hand, Gujarat maintains third place standings with 12 points to its name.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 10 7 3 0 0 +0.521 2 Mumbai Indians 10 6 4 0 0 +0.889 3 Gujarat Titans 9 6 3 0 0 +0.748 4 Delhi Capitals 9 6 3 0 0 +0.482 5 Punjab Kings 9 5 3 1 0 +0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 +0.212 8 Rajasthan Royals 10 3 7 0 0 -0.349 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 -1.302

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 456 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Suryakumar Yadav sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Josh Hazlewood is the highest wicket taker in the tournament with 18 wickets to their names; Prasidh Krishna is in second place with Noor Ahmad in third.