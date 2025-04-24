IPL points table after RCB vs RR match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard With Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeating Rajasthan Royals in game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboard.

New Delhi:

Game 42 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Rajasthan Royals. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 24, and the clash began with RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side got off to a good start as openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli scored 26 and 70 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Devdutt Padikkal added 50 runs on the board alongside Tim David, who added 23 runs on the board. Additionally, Jitesh Sharma went unbeaten on a score of 20 runs as RCB posted a total of 205 runs in the first innings of the game.

Aiming to chase down the target, RR got off to a good start as Yashasvi Jaiswal added 49 runs in 19 deliveries. Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored 16 runs in 12 balls, with Nitish Rana scoring 28 runs in 22 deliveries. Furthermore, Riyan Parag added 22 runs on the board as well. The side looked in trouble, but Jurel’s 47-run knock kept the hopes alive. However, in the end, RCB managed to defend the target and register an 11-run victory.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 +1.104 2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 +0.657 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 +0.482 4 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 +0.673 5 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 +0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 +0.212 8 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 -0.625 9 Sunrisers Hyderabad 8 2 6 0 0 -1.361 10 Chennai Super Kings 8 2 6 0 0 -1.392

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 417 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Nicholas Pooran sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Prasidh Krishna and Josh Hazlewood are the joint highest wicket takers in the tournament with 16 wickets to their name, Sai Kishore is in second with 12 wickets to his name.