IPL points table after PBKS vs KKR match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard The game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings locking horns against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. With the game being washed out, let us have a look at the updated points table and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboard.

New Delhi:

Game 44 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Punjab Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders. Both sides faced off at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on April 26, and the clash saw Punjab coming in to bat first after winning the toss.

The side put in an excellent performance with the bat. Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh were especially impactful with the bat, scoring 69 and 83 runs, respectively. Furthermore, Shreyas Iyer scored 25* runs in 16 deliveries as Punjab Kings posted a total of 201 runs in the first innings.

As for Kolkata Knight Riders, Vaibhav Arora was the highest wicket-taker with two wickets to his name. Varun Chakravarthy and Andre Russell took one wicket each as well. As the defending champions came out to chase the target, it was rain that played spoilsport, and the game was eventually washed out after the very first over of the second innings.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 +1.104 2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 +0.657 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 +0.482 4 Punjab Kings 9 5 4 0 0 +0.177 5 Mumbai Indians 8 5 4 0 0 +0.673 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 +0.212 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 -0.625 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 -1.302

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 417 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Nicholas Pooran sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Prasidh Krishna and Josh Hazlewood are the joint highest wicket takers in the tournament with 16 wickets to their names; Noor Ahmad has moved into second place with 14 wickets to his name now.