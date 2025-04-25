IPL points table after CSK vs SRH match, orange cap and purple cap leaderboard With Sunrisers Hyderabad registering a comfortable victory against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, let us have a look at the updated points table, and the orange cap, purple cap leaderboard.

New Delhi:

Game 43 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both sides faced off at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 25, and the clash saw SRH come in to bowl first after winning the toss.

Bowling first, Hyderabad put in an excellent performance with the ball and limited the five-time champions to a score of 154 runs in the first innings of the game. Dewald Brevis was the highest run getter for his side in the first innings with 42 runs in 25 deliveries.

As for SRH, Harshal Patel was the highest wicket-taker with four wickets to his name. Jaydev Unadkat and Pat Cummins took two wickets each, with Kamindu Mendis and Mohammed Shami striking once each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, SRH got off to a horrid start as opener Abhishek Sharma departed on a duck. Travis Head added 19 runs on the board with Ishan Kishan scoring 44 runs in 34 deliveries. Furthermore, Heinrich Klaasen and Aniket Verma added 7 and 19 runs, respectively. SRH looked to be in a troubling position where Kamindu Mendis' 32* run knock helped SRH win the game by five wickets.

IPL 2025 updated points table:

Rank Team Matches Played Won Lost NR Tied NRR 1 Gujarat Titans 8 6 2 0 0 +1.104 2 Delhi Capitals 8 6 2 0 0 +0.657 3 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 9 6 3 0 0 +0.482 4 Mumbai Indians 9 5 4 0 0 +0.673 5 Punjab Kings 8 5 3 0 0 +0.177 6 Lucknow Super Giants 9 5 4 0 0 -0.054 7 Kolkata Knight Riders 8 3 5 0 0 +0.212 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 0 -1.103 9 Rajasthan Royals 9 2 7 0 0 -0.625 10 Chennai Super Kings 9 2 7 0 0 -1.302

Orange cap list

Sai Sudharsan leads the orange cap list with 417 runs to his name. Virat Kohli now occupies second place, with Nicholas Pooran sitting in third place in the IPL 2025.

Purple cap list

Prasidh Krishna and Josh Hazlewood are the joint highest wicket takers in the tournament with 16 wickets to their names; Noor Ahmad has moved into second place with 14 wickets to his name now.