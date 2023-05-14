IPL Playoff Scenarios: CSK need to win against KKR to secure top-four while RCB, RR clash in crucial game

Follow us on Image Source : PTI RR vs RCB, CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023

Indian Premier League 2023 (IPL) reaches its last stages as the race for the playoff qualification fires up with every game. Punjab Kings ended Delhi Capitals' hopes for securing the top four with a dominating win on Saturday, May 13. In the afternoon fixture on Saturday, Lucknow Super Giants chased down a big target against Sunrisers Hyderabad to jump to the third position in the points table.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) clash in the 60th IPL 2023 match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in the Sunday afternoon fixture. Fifth-placed Rajasthan Royals have registered six wins from 12 games and a win against RCB will boost them to the third position in the points table due to their healthy net run rate of 0.636, the second-highest this season. Sanju Samson-led RR are expected to secure playoff qualification if they win their remaining two games as they enter the upcoming game against RCB as favorites after thrashing KKR by 9 wickets in the previous game.

If RCB manage to beat RR on Sunday, they will remain in the seventh position in the points table or surpass PBKS to the sixth position with a big-margin win. Faf du Plessis-led team suffered a dominating defeat against Mumbai Indians in their last game and pushed down to the seventh position in the points table. However, they have played a game less than all other teams sitting above them in the points table, so, a win against RR will be very crucial for RCB on Sunday.

In the evening game on Sunday, Chennai Super Kings host Kolkata Knight Riders at MA Chidambaram Stadium. CSK are flying high as they sit in the second position in the points table with 15 points after a 27-run win over DC in their last game. Chennai are just a point behind table-toppers Gujarat Titans, who lost against MI in their last game. MS Dhoni-led CSK will become the first team to qualify for the playoff this season if they bag two points against KKR on Sunday.

Kolkata Knight Riders face CSK in a must-win game as a defeat will end their chances of reaching playoff qualification this season. Nitish Rana-led KKR are currently placed in the eighth position in the points table with just five wins from 12 games after their embarrassing nine-wicket defeat against RR in their last game.

Triumphs against CSK and in their last group-stage game against LSG will help KKR bag 14 points but it will not be enough to secure playoff qualification as they need favorable results from other games as well. Even if RR beat RCB in the afternoon fixture, then KKR's hopes for the playoffs will shatter due to their poor net run rate.

Latest Cricket News