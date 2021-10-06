Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL Playoff Qualification Scenario, RCB vs SRH: Bangalore eye top-2 spot, Hyderabad play for pride

Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2021 game on Wednesday. While the result of the game remains inconsequential in chances for a playoff qualification (RCB are already qualified while SRH are knocked out), a win for RCB will provide a boost for Kohli and his men as they chase the top-2 spot in the IPL table.

Points Table

Position Teams M W L Points NRR Qualified Last 3 Matches 1 Delhi Capitals 13 10 3 20 +0.526 Q W W l 2 Chennai Super Kings 13 9 4 18 +0.739 Q L L W 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 12 8 4 16 -0.157 Q W W W 4 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 6 7 12 +0.294 - W L W 5 Mumbai Indians 13 6 7 12 -0.048 - W L W 6 Punjab Kings 13 5 8 10 -0.241 - L W L 7 Rajasthan Royals 13 5 8 10 -0.737 - L W L 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 2 10 4 -0.475 - L L W

IPL Playoff Qualification Scenario - Royal Challengers Bangalore

The RCB are already qualified for the playoff stage of IPL 2021. However, they will be targeting a top-2 spot in the league table. Currently third, the RCB have a chance to go level with Chennai Super Kings, which faced defeats to Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in their last two games.

It remains unlikely that RCB will go past CSK with a win against SRH due to significant differences in the NRR, but a victory for Kohli's men will nicely set up the final match-day of the league stage in IPL 2021.

IPL Playoff Qualification Scenario - Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH were the first team to be knocked out of the race for playoffs. However, they can still spoil the party of both, RCB and MI -- their last two opponents in the league stage. While a victory for SRH won't derail RCB as they've already qualified for the playoffs, it could hamper their chances for a top-2 finish.

However, if SRH defeat Rohit and co., they can knock MI out of the playoff race.