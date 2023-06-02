IPL playing spoilsport? After Rashid Khan, another player misses out on playing a crucial match for country

Follow us on Image Source : AP Royal Challengers Bangalore

The 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) concluded on May 29 with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lifting the trophy for the record fifth time. Meanwhile, international cricket has resumed with England and Ireland facing each other in the one-off Test while the three-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan also commenced today. Rashid Khan, the Gujarat Titans bowler, is already ruled out of the first two ODIs of the series due to a back injury.

Now Sri Lanka have suffered a huge blow with their leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga suffering from an injury during the IPL. Hasaranga was part of Royal Challengers Bangalore squad in the cash-rich league but he didn't play for the team in the last couple of matches. While it was not clear then the kind of injury he sustained, Sri Lanka Cricket has made it clear that the leggie sustained a heel injury during the IPL.

Hasaranga played 8 matches for RCB in IPL 2023 and picked up nine wickets at an economy of 8.89. It wasn't a great season for him but an injury must have certainly dented Sri Lanka ahead of World Cup Qualifiers. The extent of injury and his recovery time is not yet known, the team from island nation will be hoping that the champion bowler makes his comeback in the second ODI.

Meanwhile, Dushan Hemantha made his ODI debut in the first ODI vs Afghanistan in place of Hasaranga. The 29-year-old leg-spinner has a great chance to make an impact and seal his place in the side. On the other side, CSK star Matheesha Pathirana made his international debut as well for Sri Lanka. He performed exceptionally well picking up 19 wickets in 12 matches during CSK's title-winning run.

Sri Lanka Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka(c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara

Afghanistan playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik

Latest Cricket News