IPL Media Rights Auction: Twitter fails to keep calm, Fans react after knowing winners of TV & Digital rights

Ahead of the IPL media rights auction for 410 matches across 2023 to 2027, the tournament's fans were excited to know about where they will be able to watch the game.

Fans had also selected their favourite broadcasters and streaming platforms between Star, Viacom 10, Sony, and Zee.

Star retained the TV rights for Rs 23,575 crore. Package B which includes Digital rights for India has been sold for Rs 20,500 crore to Viacom 18.

As soon as the winners were announced, Twitter failed to keep calm and was flooded with opinions and sarcastic remarks on the results

The biddings of Packages C and D are yet to be ended.

All bidders make separate bids for each package, this time. The participants will make the decision whether or not to continue bidding for the media rights after a certain stage. This is different from the 2017 auction when there was a process of closed bidding. As per reports, the owners are given a secret code through which they bid.