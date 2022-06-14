IPL Media Rights Auction: Pkg C sold at more than double base price, Value of auction set to cross Rs 50000 cr

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI IPL Trophy

Viacom 18 who won the Digital rights (Package B) has grabbed Package C as well. Package C includes rights for 98 games for five years in the non-exclusive digital category.

After the acquisition, the company now owns digital rights to all the matches in India.

The deal for package C closed at Rs 33.24 crore per game, which is more than double its base price of Rs 16 crore. Interesting, it is more than the base price of Package B (Digital rights for the Indian subcontinent) i.e Rs 33 crore.

On the other hand, the winner of Package D with a base price of Rs 3 crore per match will be announced shortly, according to reports. The package contains rights for all games (combined TV and digital) for overseas markets. According to reports, a strong bidding war was seen between Zee and Sony for the package.

With the total valuation of the first three packages A, B, and C reaching Rs 47,332.52 crore, the auction is set to cross the Rs 50,000 crore mark.

Earlier, Disney Star retained the broadcast rights (Package A) for 57.5 crores per match and Viacom India won the digital rights at Rs 48 crore per match.

The break-up of 410 matches across five years is as follows:

74 matches each for 2023 and 2024.

84 games in 2025 and 2026

94 matches in 2027.

The four packages: