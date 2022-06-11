Saturday, June 11, 2022
     
IPL Media Rights Auction - Ahead of bidding, fans choose their favourite contender; Twitter floods with humour

Here are some posts by fans filled with sarcasm and opinions on the upcoming IPL media rights auction.

Aachal Maniyar Written by: Aachal Maniyar
New Delhi Published on: June 11, 2022 15:38 IST
Trophy
Image Source : IPL

IPL 2022 Trophy

The e-auction for media rights of IPL is scheduled for 12th June at 11 AM IST in Mumbai. After Google and Amazon stepped out of the auction, the top four contenders to acquire rights are Star India (Currently holds the rights), Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Viacom Sport18, and Sony Group Corp.

Also read: IPL Media Rights E-Auction: Here are full details - date, time, contenders, process, base price, schedule

Ahead of the upcoming auction, fans of Twitter have already chosen their favourite bidder and have flooded the social media platform with sarcastic posts:

 

 

 

