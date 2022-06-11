IPL Media Rights Auction - Ahead of bidding, fans choose their favourite contender; Twitter floods with humour

Follow us on Image Source : IPL IPL 2022 Trophy

The e-auction for media rights of IPL is scheduled for 12th June at 11 AM IST in Mumbai. After Google and Amazon stepped out of the auction, the top four contenders to acquire rights are Star India (Currently holds the rights), Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Reliance Viacom Sport18, and Sony Group Corp.

