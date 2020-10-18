Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live IPL Match SRH vs KKR: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

The Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders (SRH vs KKR) match is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the day game of the IPL 2020 double-header on Sunday. A change in Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) leadership failed to bring a change in luck as the two-time Indian Premier League (IPL) champions endured an eight-wicket hammering against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday. They will hope for a positive result on Sunday when they clash with SunRisers Hyderabad, who too are in a bad shape. After some successive below-par performances, KKR, placed fourth on the points table, had a change of captaincy. Under fire skipper Dinesh Karthik handed over the reins to Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup-winning captain, but there was no change in the result in the game against Mumbai Indians. You can find full details on when and where to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Match Online on IPL 2020.

SRH opt to bowl

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders begin?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will start at 03.30 PM.

When is the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 18 (Sunday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2020 match?

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik , Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi.

