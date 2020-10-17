Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live IPL Match RR vs RCB: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

IPL Match RR vs RCB: If you are missing the live cricket action on TV, you can can get all the information on how, when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the 33rd match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Dubai International Stadium. The Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Here, you can watch IPL 2020 Live Streaming, Ipl live stream online on Hotstar and Live Cricket TV on Star Sports. To watch Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore, you can go to Hotstar if you want to watch IPL 2020 Live Online Streaming. To watch ipl match 2020 live streaming, live match IPL TV, you can tune in to Star Sports. You can also watch IPL Live Streaming 2020 free on Hotstar with five-minute delay. You can watch MI vs KKR Live Match on TV on Star Sports 1 Live Streaming, Star Sports Live IPL 2020. Watch Live Streaming of IPL 2020 Online on Hotstar.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are currently third in the IPL 2020 table, will aim to strengthen their position at the top of the table when they meet Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. RCB faced a heavy defeat against Kings XI Punjab earlier this week, while the Rajasthan Royals were also outclassed by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. While RCB are still in a comfortable position in the points table, the Royals face a must-win clash, as a loss could seriously deter their chances of making into the playoff spot in the tournament. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live online on Hotstar and TV Telecast on Star Sports Network.

Live IPL Match RR vs RCB: Toss at 3 PM

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore begin?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 17 (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2020 match?

RCB: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer.

