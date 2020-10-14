Live IPL Match DC vs RR Stream: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Streaming on Hotstar, Star Sports & JioTV

IPL Live Streaming DC vs RR Live Match 30, Ipl 2020 dream 11 Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals How to Watch in India Hotstar Live Cricket Match Today Online Jio Tv Star Sports Live

The Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. The 30th match of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals will take place at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will try and avenge the defeat they suffered at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC) on October 9 when they meet on Wednesday.

The Steve Smith-led RR are placed at the sixth place in the standings, and would hope for a spirited show in order to keep their play-offs hopes alive. On Wednesday, RR have a bright chance of settling scores against the Shreyas Iyer-led DC as they have their most lethal weapon, Ben Stokes, back in the side. The England all-rounder, who opened the innings against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH), would be hungry to deliver after a below-par show on Sunday, which was also his first game of the season. It will be interesting to see if the RR think-tank once again asks Stokes to open the innings or send him to bat in the middle-order as his side lacks a genuine finisher or power-hitter there.

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals begin?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match will take place on October 14 (Wednesday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, IPL 2020 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shreyas Iyer (c), Alex Carey (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma, Avesh Khan, Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Tom Curran, Shashank Singh, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Mahipal Lomror, Andrew Tye, Varun Aaron

