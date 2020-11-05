Image Source : IPLT20.COM Live Cricket Score Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: MI, DC eye place in final

Live Cricket Score Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1: Toss at 7 PM

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. After an intense race for the playoff spot which stretched till the last day of the league phase, the IPL 2020 is reaching its climax and today, one of MI and DC will secure a direct path to the final of the tournament. MI find themselves in familiar position, as they had beaten Chennai Super Kings at the same stage last year to reach the final, and defeated the side again in the title clash. Delhi Capitals, however, will be eyeing a maiden appearance in the final of the Indian Premier League. They had reached the playoffs last year but were eliminated in qualifier 2 by Chennai Super Kings. Here, you can follow ball-by-ball details and live cricket score Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Qualifier 1 updates on indiatvnews.com.

Brief Preview: Eyeing to shrug off the memories of their embarrassing defeat, the MI side will aim to pave its way in the final of the tournament. After going with a tweaked playing XI against SRH -- without the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya -- the Mumbai Paltan will come out all guns blazing against the Capitals on Thursday. Talking about the Capitals, the Delhi side registered a win when it mattered most. By handing RCB a six-wicket drubbing, DC finished second in the points table to keep hopes of their maiden IPL title alive. [FULL PREVIEW]

