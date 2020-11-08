Image Source : INDIA TV Live IPL Match DC vs SRH: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Streaming on Hotstar Star Sports JioTV

Live IPL Match DC vs SRH: Live Match How to Watch IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 Streaming on Hotstar Star Sports JioTV

Missing live cricket action on TV? Here you can get all the information as to when and where you can watch the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 live broadcast on TV and live streaming online of the Qualifier 2 of the 13th edition of the Dream 11 IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Abu Dhabi. The Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (DC vs SRH) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network. Get all the details such as Live Cricket TV, Star Sports Cricket live, DC vs SRH ipl match, live cricket streaming, live streaming, today ipl, latest ipl news today, DC vs SRH Live Score, live streaming cricket, Live Cricket Match Streaming,Here, you can find details for IPL live streaming Hotstar, ipl live match, live cricket streaming, live ipl match for DC vs SRH Eliminator. You can watch today ipl match live, today match live, ipl match live score, today ipl match score, today ipl match 2020 live, ipl live 2020 today match on Hotstar and Star Sports. Star sports live ipl 2020 today match, star sports 1 live cricket match today live Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score here.

Delhi Capitals lost their Qualifier 1 match against Mumbai Indians, and now face a do-or-die match against Sunrisers Hyderabd for another shot at a place in the final of the tournament. Sunrisers Hyderabad are upbeat after a strong victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore in the eliminator, and come into the Qualifier 2 as slight favourites. The DC are yet to beat SRH in the current edition and faced a heavy 88-run loss against Warner's side in their previous match of the tournament. Here, you can find full details on when and where to watch Live IPL Match DC vs SRH Online Streaming on Hotstar, JIO TV and TV Telecast on Star Sports.

Live IPL Match DC vs SRH: Toss at 7 PM

At what time does the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 begin?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match?

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match will take place on November 6. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match?

You can watch Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 match?

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Daniel Sams, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Shimron Hetmyer, Harshal Patel, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Tushar Deshpande, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Lalit Yadav

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Sanjay Yadav, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage