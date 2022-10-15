Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IPL legend Chris Gayle set to launch new T10 league in collaboration with Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle and Kannada star Kichcha Sudeep have announced a joint venture to start a new T10 league format. Named ‘Super Ten’ the cricket league will bring together a host of celebrities including former players and Bollywood stars. The new league is expected to add more glamour and will have the attention of the world.

The short format cricket goodwill tournament, which promises high quotient entertainment and fun, will be held over two days in Bengaluru in December 2022.

The league will see actors from Bollywood, Sandalwood, Kollywood and Tollywood and ex-cricketers from around the world come together.

West Indian Cricketing Legend Chris Gayle said: "I am excited to play cricket with some of the noteworthy names in the Indian entertainment industry along with my cricketing peers across the globe. The tournament is set for T10 format which promises lot of firecrackers. Just can't wait for the excitement to begin in December."

Adding to this excitement, superstar Kichcha Sudeep said: "Super T10 League is an excellent opportunity to connect with friends in cricket, entertainment, and corporate sector. It is an opportunity to play friendly yet competitive sport. As we Indians love cricket, we can expect a fun set of matches with actors like me showcasing our passion for the sport and our skill sets too. These games will bring out the fun and sportsman side in actors for our fans too."

Commenting on the launch, Dinesh Kumar, Founder and Director, Super Ten Cricket said: "We have been working on this 'Cricketainment' concept for over a year now. This is the first edition, and we are committed to bringing forth a high-octane game for the viewers. The motive of the tournament is to strengthen the global interest of cricket. We envision to bring the biggest names in entertainment and cricket industry and are thrilled to on-board many more names soon. We can't wait to present an exciting series of games for all cricket aficionados globally."

