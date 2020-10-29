IPL betting racket busted in Delhi, 3 nabbed

Image Source : IPLT20.COM A file image of Sheikh Zayed Stadium

An Indian Premier League (IPL) gambling racket was busted and three persons were arrested by Delhi police in Kotla Mubarakpur area of south Delhi.

The police on Wednesday received a tip-off about an IPL betting racket operating at Saini Basti in Kotla Mubarakpur.

"At nearly 10.33 p.m. a raid at a house in Saini Basti was conducted after complying with all the legal aspects," said Atul Thakur, DCP, south Delhi. Three persons were apprehended on the spot while they were operating the gambling racket through their phones.

The apprehended persons were identified as Ashish Gupta, Yogesh and Himanshu Rawat.

"As many as five mobile phones, three registers with entries amounting to Rs 60,000 and Rs 26,000, previous entries worth more than Rs 3,50,000 and a pen were seized. IPL teams for betting included Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore," the police official added.

The police has registered a case under the Delhi Public Gambling Act.

