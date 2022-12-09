IPL: BCCI invites bids for Women's IPL media rights for 2023-2027

Follow us on Image Source : PTI, IPL BCCI, IPL

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday, invited bids for media rights of the Women’s Indian Premier League for a five-year period from 2023 to the year 2027.

"The Governing Council of the IPL invites bids from reputed entities to acquire the Media Rights for the Women’s Indian Premier League Seasons 2023-2027, through a tender process," BCCI stated in the release.

The Invitation to Tender (ITT) including detailed terms and conditions governing the tender process including eligibility requirements, the process for submissions of bids, proposed media rights packages, and obligations, etc will be made available on receipt of payment of a non-refundable fee of Rs 5,00,000 plus GST.

However, the release doesn't state whether the bidding will be through an e-auction or the process will be a one time bid.

The ITT will available for purchase till the 31st of December 2022.

Is it mandatory for the party interested to bid to purchase IIT?

Yes, "Interested parties are requested to email the details of payment made for the purchase of the ITT to wipl.mediarights@bcci.tv, as per the procedure laid down in Annexure A.

It is clarified that the ITT documents shall be shared only upon receipt of payment of the non-refundable fee as above," BCCI further stated.

Can everyone who purchases the ITT is eligible to bid?

No, "It is clarified that merely purchasing this ITT does not entitle any person to bid."

"Only those satisfying the eligibility criteria set out in the ITT and subject to the other terms and conditions set out therein shall be eligible to bid," BCCI stated.

Can BCCI cancel or amend the bidding process?

Yes, "BCCI reserves the right to cancel or amend the bidding process at any stage in any manner at its discretion."

