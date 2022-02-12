LIVE IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL mega auction 2022 Live Updates

IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL mega auction 2022

Shikhar Dhawan is the first player to go under the hammer.

Shikhar Dhawan sold to PBKS for 8.25 cr

R Ashwin is the next player under the hammer



Punjab Kings owener all set for the auction from home!

Will CSK buy back Suresh Raina?

Should RCB search for a captain or should they hand the captaincy to Glenn Maxwell?

The remaining purse value of each team ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Punjab Kings – 72 Cr, SunRisers Hyderabad – 68 Cr, Rajasthan Royals – 62 Cr, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57 Cr, Mumbai Indians – 48 Cr, Chennai Super Kings – 48 Cr, Kolkata Knight Riders – 48 Cr, Delhi Capitals – 47.5 Cr, Lucknow Supergiants - 60 Cr, Gujarat Titans – 53 Cr

Have a look at the set up for IPL 2022

Delhi Capitals want to take all the risk in IPL 2022 mega auction!

Who do you think will be CSK's next captain?

Pretty Zinta to miss this year's IPL auction

Mumbai Indians on their marks for the auction!

Legends at auction!

Under 30 minutes to for IPL 2022 mega auction!

The stage is all set for IPL 2022 mega auction!

Rahul Tewatia

Avesh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Rahul Tripathi

KS Bharat

Ishan Kishan

Quinton de Kock

Jonny Bairstow

Ambati Rayudu

Nicholas Pooran

Dinesh Karthik

Wriddhiman Saha

R Ashwin

Shikhar Dhawan

Suresh Raina

Dinesh Karthik

Wriddhiman Saha

Ambati Rayudu

Mohammed Shami

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shreyas Iyer

Shikhar Dhawan

Ishan Kishan

David Warner

Trent Boult

Pat Cummins

Quinton de Kock

Kagiso Rabada

Dwayne Bravo

Krunal Pandya

Sam Curran

Pat Cummins

Washington Sundar

1. Yuzvendra Chahal

2. Ravichandran Ashwin

3. Adam Zampa

4. Kuldeep Yadav

5. Washington Sundar

IPL 2022 mega auction details

When will the IPL auction 2022 take place?

February 12-13

Where will the IPL auction 2022 take place?

Bengaluru

Live Streaming details of IPL 2022 auction

The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.

When will the IPL 2022 auction start (Timings)?

As per reports, the IPL 2022 auction will start at 12 PM.

How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?

590 Total

370 Indian

220 overseas

How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?

228 capped

355 uncapped

7 Associate nation players

Players are divided into how many categories?

Base Price

Rs 2 Cr

Rs 1.5Cr

Rs 1 Cr

Rs 75 L

Rs 50 L

Rs 40 L

Rs 30 L

Rs 20 L

What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?

25

What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?

18

What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?

8

Marquee Player in IPL 2022 Auction

David Warner

Trent Boult

Pat Cummins

Quinton de Kock

Faf du Plessis

Kagiso Rabada

Mohammed Shami

Ravichandran Ashwin

Shreyas Iyer

Shikhar Dhawan

As many as 48 players are in the Rs 2 Crore bracket for IPL 2022 auction out of which 10 are in the 'Marquee Set'.

RTM Cards

This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.

Process of the Auction

1. Marquee Set

2. Capped

Batsmen

All-rounders

Wicket-Keepers

Pacers

Spinners

3. Uncapped

Batsmen

All-rounders

Wicket-Keepers

Pacers

Spinners

Surprising Absentees in IPL 2022 Auction

Chris Gayle

Ben Stokes

Mitchell Starc

Sam Curran

Final Retention List ahead of IPL 2022 Auction

Chennai Super Kings

Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)

MS Dhoni (12 cr)

Moeen Ali (8 cr)

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)

Kolkata Knight Riders

Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)

Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)

Sunil Narine (6 cr)

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kane Williamson (14 cr)

Abdul Samad (4 cr)

Umran Malik (4 cr)

Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (16 cr)

Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)

Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)

Kieron Pollard (6 cr)

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Virat Kohli (15 cr)

Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)

Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)

Delhi Capitals

Rishabh Pant (16 cr)

Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)

Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)

Rajasthan Royals

Sanju Samson (14 cr)

Jos Buttler (10 cr)

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)

Punjab Kings

Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)

Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)

Lucknow Super Giants

KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)

Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)

Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)

Team Ahmedabad

Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)

Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)

Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)

Foreign player slot reaming

Chennai Super Kings: 7

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7

Mumbai Indians: 7

Punjab Kings: 8

Delhi Capitals: 7

Kolkata Knight Riders: 6

Rajasthan Royals: 7

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7

Lucknow Super Giants: 7

Ahmedabad: 7

Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores

Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores

Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores

Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores

Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores

Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores