LIVE IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL mega auction 2022 Live Updates

LIVE IPL 2022 Auction: Full list of sold and unsold players in IPL mega auction 2022 Live UpdatesHello and welcome to India TV's live blog for IPL 2022 mega auction. This is Akash Kharade your host for the day.
- Shikhar Dhawan is the first player to go under the hammer.
- Shikhar Dhawan sold to PBKS for 8.25 cr
- R Ashwin is the next player under the hammer
-
Punjab Kings owener all set for the auction from home!
|Team
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Player 3
|Player 4
|CSK
|Ravindra Jadeja
|MS Dhoni
|Moeen Ali
|Ruturaj Gaikwad
|KKR
|Andre Russell
|Varun Chakravarthy
|Venkatesh Iyer
|Sunil Narine
|MI
|Rohit Sharma
|Jasprit Bumrah
|Suryakumar Yadav
|Kieron Pollard
|DC
|Rishabh Pant
|Prithvi Shaw
|Axar Patel
|Anrich Nortje
|SRH
|Kane Williamson
|Abdul Samad
|Umran Malik
|NIL
|RCB
|Virat Kohli
|Glen Maxwell
|Mohd Siraj
|NIL
|RR
|Sanju Samson
|Jos Buttler
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|NIL
|PBKS
|Arshdeep Singh
|Mayank Agarwal
|NIL
|NIL
|GT
|Hardik Pandya
|Rashid Khan
|Shubman Gill
|NA
|LSG
|KL Rahul
|Marcus Stoinis
|Ravi Bishnoi
|NA
Will CSK buy back Suresh Raina?
Should RCB search for a captain or should they hand the captaincy to Glenn Maxwell?
The remaining purse value of each team ahead of IPL 2022 auction
Punjab Kings – 72 Cr, SunRisers Hyderabad – 68 Cr, Rajasthan Royals – 62 Cr, Royal Challengers Bangalore – 57 Cr, Mumbai Indians – 48 Cr, Chennai Super Kings – 48 Cr, Kolkata Knight Riders – 48 Cr, Delhi Capitals – 47.5 Cr, Lucknow Supergiants - 60 Cr, Gujarat Titans – 53 Cr
Have a look at the set up for IPL 2022
Delhi Capitals want to take all the risk in IPL 2022 mega auction!
Who do you think will be CSK's next captain?
Pretty Zinta to miss this year's IPL auction
Mumbai Indians on their marks for the auction!
Legends at auction!
Under 30 minutes to for IPL 2022 mega auction!
The stage is all set for IPL 2022 mega auction!
Rahul Tewatia
Avesh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
Rahul Tripathi
KS Bharat
Ishan Kishan
Quinton de Kock
Jonny Bairstow
Ambati Rayudu
Nicholas Pooran
Dinesh Karthik
Wriddhiman Saha
R Ashwin
Shikhar Dhawan
Suresh Raina
Dinesh Karthik
Wriddhiman Saha
Ambati Rayudu
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shreyas Iyer
Shikhar Dhawan
Ishan Kishan
David Warner
Dwayne Bravo
Krunal Pandya
Sam Curran
Pat Cummins
Washington Sundar
1. Yuzvendra Chahal
2. Ravichandran Ashwin
3. Adam Zampa
4. Kuldeep Yadav
5. Washington Sundar
IPL 2022 mega auction details
When will the IPL auction 2022 take place?
February 12-13
Where will the IPL auction 2022 take place?
Bengaluru
Live Streaming details of IPL 2022 auction
The live streaming of the IPL Auction 2022 will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network.
When will the IPL 2022 auction start (Timings)?
As per reports, the IPL 2022 auction will start at 12 PM.
How many players will go under the hammer in IPL auction 2022?
590 Total
370 Indian
220 overseas
How many capped and uncapped players have registered for the IPL auction 2022?
228 capped
355 uncapped
7 Associate nation players
Players are divided into how many categories?
Base Price
Rs 2 Cr
Rs 1.5Cr
Rs 1 Cr
Rs 75 L
Rs 50 L
Rs 40 L
Rs 30 L
Rs 20 L
What is the maximum number of players allowed in a squad?
25
What is the minimum number of players allowed in a squad?
18
What is the maximum number of Foreign players allowed in a squad?
8
Marquee Player in IPL 2022 Auction
David Warner
Trent Boult
Pat Cummins
Quinton de Kock
Faf du Plessis
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Shami
Ravichandran Ashwin
Shreyas Iyer
Shikhar Dhawan
As many as 48 players are in the Rs 2 Crore bracket for IPL 2022 auction out of which 10 are in the 'Marquee Set'.
RTM Cards
This is the first time in an IPL mega auction that the franchises will not get any 'Right To Match' (RTM) cards. This is because of the addition of two new teams in the league.
Process of the Auction
1. Marquee Set
2. Capped
Batsmen
All-rounders
Wicket-Keepers
Pacers
Spinners
3. Uncapped
Batsmen
All-rounders
Wicket-Keepers
Pacers
Spinners
Surprising Absentees in IPL 2022 Auction
Chris Gayle
Ben Stokes
Mitchell Starc
Sam Curran
Final Retention List ahead of IPL 2022 Auction
Chennai Super Kings
Ravindra Jadeja (16 cr)
MS Dhoni (12 cr)
Moeen Ali (8 cr)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 cr)
Kolkata Knight Riders
Andre Russell (12 cr, 16 cr to be deducted from purse)
Varun Chakravarthy (8 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)
Venkatesh Iyer (8 cr)
Sunil Narine (6 cr)
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kane Williamson (14 cr)
Abdul Samad (4 cr)
Umran Malik (4 cr)
Mumbai Indians
Rohit Sharma (16 cr)
Jasprit Bumrah (12 cr)
Suryakumar Yadav(8 cr)
Kieron Pollard (6 cr)
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli (15 cr)
Glenn Maxwell (11 cr)
Mohammed Siraj (7 cr)
Delhi Capitals
Rishabh Pant (16 cr)
Axar Patel (9 cr, 12 cr to be deducted from purse)
Prithvi Shaw (7.5 cr, 8 cr to be deducted from purse)
Anrich Nortje (6.5 cr)
Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson (14 cr)
Jos Buttler (10 cr)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 cr)
Punjab Kings
Mayank Agarwal (12 cr, 14 cr to be deducted from purse)
Arshdeep Singh (4 cr)
Lucknow Super Giants
KL Rahul (Rs 17 cr)
Marcus Stoinis (Rs 9.2 cr)
Ravi Bishnoi (Rs 4 cr)
Team Ahmedabad
Hardik Pandya (Rs 15 cr)
Rashid Khan (Rs 15 cr)
Shubman Gill (Rs 8 cr)
Foreign player slot reaming
Chennai Super Kings: 7
Royal Challengers Bangalore: 7
Mumbai Indians: 7
Punjab Kings: 8
Delhi Capitals: 7
Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
Rajasthan Royals: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 7
Lucknow Super Giants: 7
Ahmedabad: 7
Reaming purse of all 10 teams ahead of IPL 2022 auction
Chennai Super Kings: Rs 42 crores
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 57 crores
Mumbai Indians: Rs 48 crores
Punjab Kings: Rs 72 crores
Delhi Capitals: Rs 47.5 crores
Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 48 crores
Rajasthan Royals: Rs 62 crores
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 68 crores
Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 58 crores
Ahmedabad: Rs 52 crores