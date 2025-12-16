IPL auction 2026: List of sold and unsold players

The mini auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is underway today at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. As many as 369 players have been shortlisted by 10 teams, while only 77 slots are to be filled. Kolkata Knight Riders entered the auction with the maximum purse of Rs 64.3 crore, while Mumbai Indians have the least purse of Rs 2.75 crore. Players like Cameron Green and Liam Livingstone are expected to trigger fierce bidding wars, but some of the big T20 players might also go unsold. Here's the list of sold and unsold players at the IPL auction 2026:
Sold Players
David Miller (DC)
Cameron Green (KKR)
Wanindu Hasaranga (LSG)
Venkatesh Iyer (RCB)
Unsold Players
Jake Fraser McGurk
Prithvi Shaw
Devon Conway
Sarfaraz Khan
Gus Atkinson
Rachin Ravindra
Liam Livingstone
Wiaan Mulder