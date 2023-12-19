IPL auction 2024: Pat Cummins breaks all-time record, becomes most expensive player in history

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Australian World Cup winners.

IPL auction 2024: Australia’s World Cup-winning captain broke the all-time record for the most expensive player in the history of IPL. The Aussie star pulled the biggest price in the 17-year auction history when he was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 20.50 crore. Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings also went behind the Australian skipper but SRH were able to secure his services.

Cummins was listed in the highest bracket of 2 crore in the all-rounders' category. MI and CSK were the initial ones to go behind the World Cup-winning captain. But RCB and SRH came in as CSK and MI pulled out of the bidding war. As soon as the bid reached 20 crore, the auction arena was filled with a big round of applause as no other player had ever been able to breach the 20-crore mark in IPL.

Before Cummins, Sam Curran was the most expensive player in auction history as he was picked for INR 18.5 crore by Punjab Kings ahead of the 2023 auction. Cummins was not part of the IPL 2023 auction as he had opted to miss the previous season.

More to follow...

Latest Cricket News