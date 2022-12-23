IPL Auction 2023 | Cameron Green sold to Mumbai Indians for maddening price; know details

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Cameron Green | File Photo

Australian all-rounder Cameron Green has been sold to Mumbai Indians for the price of Rs 17.50 crore at the IPL Auction 2023. He became the 2nd most expensive buy of the league after Sam Curran who went for a whooping 18.50 crore to Punjab Kings.

Green has never appeared in IPL before and this will be his maiden season. In T20Is for Australia, Green has played 8 matches and scored 139 runs at a strike rate of 173.75. In 7 innings that he bowled, Green also has 5 wickets against his name.

After Green, It was Ben Stokes, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings at a whooping amount of 16.25 cr. In his IPL career, Ben Stokes has played 42 innings and has accumulated 920 runs at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 134.5. He has two 100s and two 50s to his name with the highest score of 107.

Also Read: BCCI receives fake applications from Dhoni, Sehwag, Inzamam for post on national selection committee

Earlier, Sam Curran made all the noise as the England all-rounder was sold for the most expensive price in the history of the tournament. In his IPL career so far, Curran has played 32 matches in which he has smashed 337 runs at a strike rate of 149.78. He has also scalped 32 wickets at an economy of 9.21.

Latest Cricket News