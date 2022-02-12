IPL auction 2022: Kagiso Rabada sold to Punjab Kings for Rs. 9.25 crore

Kagiso Rabada in IPL history

Matches - 50

Runs - 1560

AVG - 20.53

SR - 15.0

Wickets - 76

Economy - 8.21

Punjab Kings bought South African speedster Kagiso Rabada for a price of Rs. 9.25 crore. Rabada invited interest from Punjab and Gujarat but was finally included in the Punjab camp.

The South-African fast-bowler Kagiso Rabada has been an integral part of the Delhi franchise in IPL. Over the years, he has proven his worth for the side by delivering at the crucial points of the matches. But, ahead of mega auction for IPL 2022, Delhi Capitals released their premium pacer and now he will go for the bidding that will happen on 12 nd 13 February.

In February 2017, Rabada was picked up by the Delhi Daredevils team for the Indian Premier League 2017 (IPL) for INR 50 million. In 2018 IPL auction, he was bought again by Delhi (Delhi Capitals) but was later ruled out of the season due to a back injury. He was retained again ahead of 2019 Indian premier League by Delhi Capitals. He scalped 25 wickets and became the highest wicket taker for DC and overall second highest wicket taker for that season.

In the 2020 Indian premier League, he became the highest wicket taker of the season by picking up 30 wickets in 17 matches he played. In both seasons, Rabada played an important role in his team's success.