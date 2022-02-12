IPL Auction 2022: Avesh Khan sold to Lucknow for Rs 10 crore; becomes most expensive uncapped player

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Avesh Khan will play for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Former Delhi Capitals pacer Avesh Khan became the most expensive uncapped player in the history of the Indian Super League auction as new franchise Lucknow Super Giants bought the express bowler from Uttar Pradesh for Rs 10 crore during the IPL 2022 auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

25-year-old Avesh was roped in by LSG after prolonged bidding with Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians and late entrant Sunrisers Hyderabad.

The previous record of the most expensive uncapped Indian player was held by Krishnappa Gowtham, who was acquired for Rs 9.25 crore by Chennai Super Kings last season.

A quick glance at Avesh's career, he was bought by the Delhi Daredevils for ₹75 lakh in the 2018 IPL auction. He made his List A debut for Madhya Pradesh in the 2017–18 Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2018.

He was the leading wicket-taker for Madhya Pradesh in the 2018–19 Ranji Trophy, with 35 dismissals in seven matches. He was named in India C's squad for the 2019–20 Deodhar Trophy.

In 2021, he was named as one of five net bowlers in India's Test squad for their series against England. In 2021, he was also named as one of four standby players in India's Test squad for the final of the 2019–2021 ICC World Test Championship and their away series against England. Avesh finished as Delhi Capitals' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021.

In November 2021, he was named in India's Twenty20 International (T20I) squad for their series against New Zealand. In January 2022, Khan was named in India's One Day International and T20I squads for their home series against the West Indies.