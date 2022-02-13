IPL auction 2022: Ajinkya Rahane sold to KKR at base price of Rs 1 crore

Follow us on Image Source : IPLT20.COM Ajinkya Rahane will play for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2022.

Indian veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was sold to Kolkata Knight Riders at the base price of Rs 1 crore during IPL 2022 auction Day 2 in Bengaluru on Sunday.

The Mumbai cricketer, who is often praised for his technique, was expected to have a hard time convincing franchises at the auction.

Moving to Delhi Capitals two seasons ago from Rajasthan Royals, Rahane failed to find a consistent spot in the star-studded line-up; playing just two games for 8 runs in 2021.

He has struggled to keep his place in the national limited-over side as well while his form with the Test team is also in question off late.

Chronologically in the day, Aiden Markram was the first player to sold in the day for Rs 2.6 crore to Sunrisers Hyderabad, who endured a battle with Markram's former franchise Punjab Kings and then Mumbai Indians.

English players struggled to find takers as batter Dawid Malan went unsold at a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. His ODI captain Eoin Morgan, base price Rs 1.5 crore met the same fate; so did Australia batter Marnus Labuschagne, base price Rs 1 crore.

Indian batters Cheteshwar Pujara and Saurabh Tiwary, base price Rs 50 lakh each, found no bidders as well.

Mandeep Singh, same price, however, was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 1.1 crore.