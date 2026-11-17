New Delhi:

The day all IPL fans have been waiting for is finally here as all ten Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises will announce their retention lists tonight, with the auction set for December 16 in Goa later this year. Notably, the BCCI gave teams an extra 48 hours after pushing the original November 15 deadline back to avoid clashing with the ongoing international calendar, which left the front offices with one last afternoon to weigh loyalty against purse math.

As there is no cap on how many players a side can keep within a 25-man squad, tonight isn't about wholesale rebuilds. However, some franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders, will certainly look to address that top order batting and pace bowling departments. Two franchises, that is Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings, are most sorted at the moment.

Meanwhile, much of the structural shifting has already happened behind closed doors during a busy trade window. Punjab traded in Hardik Pandya before the retention deadline for Arshdeep Singh, which has been the biggest highlight of the trade window so far. In the meantime, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants also engaged in a trade as Rishabh Pant moved back to his former team, with Kuldeep Yadav going the other way.

On the other hand, Travis Head is likely to be released, as the Australia international is expected to prioritise his workload. Mitchell Starc could be another player who decides to opt out. Nehal Wadhera is set to be released. Deepak Chahar could also be on his way out.