IPL 2027 auction to be held on December 16, franchises told to prepare for event in Goa: Report

In a major development, a recent report from Cricbuzz has suggested that the highly anticipated IPL (Indian Premier League) 2027 auction is slated to be held on December 16th in Goa. It is worth noting that the report mentioned that the various IPL franchises have received a WhatsApp forward telling them to prepare for the auction.

Notably, the event will be held at a five-star venue in Goa, and the teams received the message from the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) logistics team.

Furthermore, the message was only intended to facilitate logistics and travel bookings to Goa. The possibility of the date being changed is also possible, but any such plans for the same remain unclear. A formal communication on the same, however, is yet to be sent to the IPL owners and CEOs.

“The IPL 2026 Player Auction will take place on December 16, 2026, at ITC Grand Goa, and auction briefing will be held on December 15, 2026,” the WhatsApp message read, according to Cricbuzz.

India to take on Sri Lanka on December 16

It is interesting to note that the Indian team is slated to take on Sri Lanka in an ODI game in Bengaluru on December 16. With the IPL auction reported to be held on the same day, it is currently unclear whether the date of the match or the event will be shifted.

Currently, the side is in the middle of a T20I series against the West Indies. Taking on the Windies, the Men in Blue have had a hard time. The visitors brought the series to a level score at 2-2 just before the final game of the five-match affair.

The side met in Hyderabad for the fourth T20I of the series, and Shai Hope continued his brilliance with the bat and went on to score 102 runs to his name, helping his side post a total of 247. Chasing down the target, team India fell short and only managed to score 223, as the Windies won the game by 24 runs, levelling the series.

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