IPL 2026 retentions live telecast: When and where to watch on TV and streaming? The retention announcement day is here. All 10 teams will be confirming the list of players they will be retaining and releasing after the whole trade saga, which has gone on and on, in particular, ahead of this edition. Most teams will be retaining 12-15 players since it's a mini auction this time.

Mumbai:

Who will get retained and who will not? Everyone will be aware of the same by the end of the day on Saturday, November 15, with each of the 10 teams set to confirm their retentions and releases ahead of the IPL 2026 player auction, with the deadline coming to an end. The last six weeks have been popcorn-worthy, with the franchises tracking developments of each other, with respect to the trades and their retentions and releases, while eyeing a certain player, who might be available at the auction.

It has been an exhilarating run and that will finally come to an end on Saturday. The likes of Sanju Samson, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Arjun Tendulkar, Nitish Rana and Shardul Thakur, among others, have already moved teams through trades and there are many high-profile names which are likely to be released ahead of the mini auction. While Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings look the most settled, the two teams that reached the final, Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, are likely to walk in with the heaviest purses.

When and where to watch IPL 2026 retentions live on TV and OTT in India?

The IPL 2026 retention deadline ends at 3 PM on Saturday, November 15. The live retentions show will kick off at 5 PM IST, immediately after the end of the second day's play in the opening Test in Kolkata between India and South Africa. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will telecast the retention show live on TV, with the live streaming available on the JioHotstar app and website.

IPL 2026 trades