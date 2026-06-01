IPL 2026 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered another clinical performance on the biggest night of the season, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to retain the IPL title. Their bowlers laid the foundation early, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar striking at regular intervals, putting the home team under pressure at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Notably, Gujarat heavily relied upon the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, but they failed to make an impact, leaving the innings in trouble at 73/4. Washington Sundar then provided some resistance with a fighting half-century, scoring 50 off 37 balls to take Gujarat to 155. The total looked below par, but it at least gave the home side something to defend.
However, RCB never allowed the chase to become complicated. Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32 off 16 balls put the pressure straight back on Gujarat before Virat Kohli took control. The veteran opener brought up a rapid fifty and guided the chase calmly as Bengaluru reached the target with 12 balls to spare, securing back-to-back IPL crowns.
Here's the list of award winners and prize money:
Winners - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 20 crore
Runners Up - Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.5 crore
Orange Cap - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh
Purple Cap - Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 15 lakh
Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Tata Sierra
Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Emerging Player - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh
Fantasy King - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Super Sixes - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh
Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh
Catch of the season - Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 10 lakh
Fairplay award - Punjab Kings - Rs 10 lakh
Pitch and Ground - CAB (Kolkata Knight Riders home ground) - Rs 50 lakh
Pitch and Ground (four or fewer matches) - HPCA - Rs 25 lakh
List of award winners in the RCB vs GT Final
Player of the Final - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - Rs 5 lakh
Super Striker - Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 1 lakh
Most Dot balls - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 1 lakh
Most fours - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh
Most Sixes - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh
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