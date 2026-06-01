June 1, 2026
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  4. IPL 2026 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

IPL 2026 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

Edited By: Koustav Sengupta @KoustavOfficial
Published: ,Updated:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in back-to-back years. They got Rs 20 crore as prize money, while the runners-up, Gujarat Titans, took home Rs 12.5 crore. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi won the MVP award and won Rs 15 lakh.

RCB after the IPL 2026 win
RCB after the IPL 2026 win Image Source : BCCI
Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered another clinical performance on the biggest night of the season, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to retain the IPL title. Their bowlers laid the foundation early, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar striking at regular intervals, putting the home team under pressure at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Notably, Gujarat heavily relied upon the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, but they failed to make an impact, leaving the innings in trouble at 73/4. Washington Sundar then provided some resistance with a fighting half-century, scoring 50 off 37 balls to take Gujarat to 155. The total looked below par, but it at least gave the home side something to defend.

However, RCB never allowed the chase to become complicated. Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32 off 16 balls put the pressure straight back on Gujarat before Virat Kohli took control. The veteran opener brought up a rapid fifty and guided the chase calmly as Bengaluru reached the target with 12 balls to spare, securing back-to-back IPL crowns.

Here's the list of award winners and prize money:

Winners - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 20 crore

Runners Up - Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.5 crore

Orange Cap - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap - Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Tata Sierra

Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Fantasy King - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Super Sixes - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Catch of the season - Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay award - Punjab Kings - Rs 10 lakh

Pitch and Ground - CAB (Kolkata Knight Riders home ground) - Rs 50 lakh

Pitch and Ground (four or fewer matches) - HPCA - Rs 25 lakh

List of award winners in the RCB vs GT Final

Player of the Final - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - Rs 5 lakh

Super Striker - Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 1 lakh

Most Dot balls - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 1 lakh

Most fours - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh

Most Sixes - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh

Also Read:

From unattainable to inevitable: Rajat Patidar leads new-age RCB to back-to-back IPL titles

Bhuvneshwar Kumar matches Mohammed Shami's legendary record in IPL 2026 final vs Gujarat Titans

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi achieves IPL immortality despite not featuring in 2026 final
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section
Cricket IPL 2026 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Kagiso Rabada
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