IPL 2026 prize money: Here's how much every award winner won

Ahmedabad :

Royal Challengers Bengaluru delivered another clinical performance on the biggest night of the season, defeating Gujarat Titans by five wickets to retain the IPL title. Their bowlers laid the foundation early, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood and Rasikh Salam Dar striking at regular intervals, putting the home team under pressure at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Notably, Gujarat heavily relied upon the trio of Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler, but they failed to make an impact, leaving the innings in trouble at 73/4. Washington Sundar then provided some resistance with a fighting half-century, scoring 50 off 37 balls to take Gujarat to 155. The total looked below par, but it at least gave the home side something to defend.

However, RCB never allowed the chase to become complicated. Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 32 off 16 balls put the pressure straight back on Gujarat before Virat Kohli took control. The veteran opener brought up a rapid fifty and guided the chase calmly as Bengaluru reached the target with 12 balls to spare, securing back-to-back IPL crowns.

Here's the list of award winners and prize money:

Winners - Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Rs 20 crore

Runners Up - Gujarat Titans - Rs 12.5 crore

Orange Cap - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Purple Cap - Kagiso Rabada (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Most Valuable Players (MVP) - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 15 lakh

Super Striker - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Tata Sierra

Most Dot Balls - Mohammed Siraj (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Emerging Player - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Fantasy King - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Super Sixes - Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (Rajasthan Royals) - Rs 10 lakh

Fours of the season - Sai Sudharsan (Gujarat Titans) - Rs 10 lakh

Catch of the season - Manish Pandey (Kolkata Knight Riders) - Rs 10 lakh

Fairplay award - Punjab Kings - Rs 10 lakh

Pitch and Ground - CAB (Kolkata Knight Riders home ground) - Rs 50 lakh

Pitch and Ground (four or fewer matches) - HPCA - Rs 25 lakh

List of award winners in the RCB vs GT Final

Player of the Final - Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) - Rs 5 lakh

Super Striker - Venkatesh Iyer - Rs 1 lakh

Most Dot balls - Bhuvneshwar Kumar - Rs 1 lakh

Most fours - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh

Most Sixes - Virat Kohli - Rs 1 lakh

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