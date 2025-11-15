Advertisement
IPL 2026: List of Punjab Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining

Punjab Kings released Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey ahead of IPL 2026. Inglis opted out due to limited availability, while Punjab’s core remains intact. PBKS aim for backups after last season’s run to the final.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings have released the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There were talks of Maxwell switching bases, but Punjab Kings failed to find any bidder for a trade deal. Following which, Punjab have decided to release the Australia international, who was signed for INR 4.2 crore.

The strange part, however, was the release of Inglis. It made little sense, but Ricky Ponting confirmed that the cricketer reached out to Punjab, explaining that he will be out for the majority of the season in 2026. Keeping that in mind, the PBKS management decided to release the cricketer.

Aaron Hardie has also been released by Punjab Kings. Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey have also been let go by the franchise. They have more or less a settled squad and will only target a few back-ups. Ponting confirmed that the playing XI looks sorted, and with that, Punjab can once again be a strong title contender. Last year, they qualified for the final but suffered a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.

Punjab Kings players retained:

Player Price (in INR)
Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore
Arshdeep Singh 18 crore
Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore
Marcus Stoinis 11 crore
Marco Jansen 7 crore
Shashank Singh 5.5 crore
Nehal Wadhera 4.20 crore
Naman Dhir 5.25 crore
Prabhsimran Singh 4 crore
Priyansh Arya 3.80 crore
Azmatullah Omarzai 2.4 crore
Lockie Ferguson 2 crore
Vijaykumar Vyshak 1.8 crore
Yash Thakur 1.6 crore
Harpreet Brar 1.5 crore
Vishnu Vinod 95 lakhs
Xavier Bartlett 80 lakhs
Suryansh Shedge 30 lakhs
Pyla Avinash 30 lakhs
Musheer Khan 30 lakhs
Harnoor Singh 30 lakhs

Punjab Kings players released

Player Prices
Glenn Maxwell 4.2 crore
Josh Inglis 2.6 crore
Aaron Hardie 1.2 crore
Kuldeep Sen 80 lakhs
Praveen Dubey 30 lakhs

Punjab Kings' purse left

Punjab Kings have a purse left of INR 11.50 crore

