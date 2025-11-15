IPL 2026: List of Punjab Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining Punjab Kings released Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Aaron Hardie, Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey ahead of IPL 2026. Inglis opted out due to limited availability, while Punjab’s core remains intact. PBKS aim for backups after last season’s run to the final.

Chandigarh:

Punjab Kings have released the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There were talks of Maxwell switching bases, but Punjab Kings failed to find any bidder for a trade deal. Following which, Punjab have decided to release the Australia international, who was signed for INR 4.2 crore.

The strange part, however, was the release of Inglis. It made little sense, but Ricky Ponting confirmed that the cricketer reached out to Punjab, explaining that he will be out for the majority of the season in 2026. Keeping that in mind, the PBKS management decided to release the cricketer.

Aaron Hardie has also been released by Punjab Kings. Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey have also been let go by the franchise. They have more or less a settled squad and will only target a few back-ups. Ponting confirmed that the playing XI looks sorted, and with that, Punjab can once again be a strong title contender. Last year, they qualified for the final but suffered a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.

Punjab Kings players retained:

Player Price (in INR) Shreyas Iyer 26.75 crore Arshdeep Singh 18 crore Yuzvendra Chahal 18 crore Marcus Stoinis 11 crore Marco Jansen 7 crore Shashank Singh 5.5 crore Nehal Wadhera 4.20 crore Naman Dhir 5.25 crore Prabhsimran Singh 4 crore Priyansh Arya 3.80 crore Azmatullah Omarzai 2.4 crore Lockie Ferguson 2 crore Vijaykumar Vyshak 1.8 crore Yash Thakur 1.6 crore Harpreet Brar 1.5 crore Vishnu Vinod 95 lakhs Xavier Bartlett 80 lakhs Suryansh Shedge 30 lakhs Pyla Avinash 30 lakhs Musheer Khan 30 lakhs Harnoor Singh 30 lakhs

Punjab Kings players released

Player Prices Glenn Maxwell 4.2 crore Josh Inglis 2.6 crore Aaron Hardie 1.2 crore Kuldeep Sen 80 lakhs Praveen Dubey 30 lakhs

Punjab Kings' purse left

Punjab Kings have a purse left of INR 11.50 crore