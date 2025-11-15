IPL 2026: List of Punjab Kings retained players, released players and purse remaining

Punjab Kings have released the duo of Glenn Maxwell and Josh Inglis ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. There were talks of Maxwell switching bases, but Punjab Kings failed to find any bidder for a trade deal. Following which, Punjab have decided to release the Australia international, who was signed for INR 4.2 crore.
The strange part, however, was the release of Inglis. It made little sense, but Ricky Ponting confirmed that the cricketer reached out to Punjab, explaining that he will be out for the majority of the season in 2026. Keeping that in mind, the PBKS management decided to release the cricketer.
Aaron Hardie has also been released by Punjab Kings. Kuldeep Sen and Praveen Dubey have also been let go by the franchise. They have more or less a settled squad and will only target a few back-ups. Ponting confirmed that the playing XI looks sorted, and with that, Punjab can once again be a strong title contender. Last year, they qualified for the final but suffered a defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the summit clash.
Punjab Kings players retained:
|Player
|Price (in INR)
|Shreyas Iyer
|26.75 crore
|Arshdeep Singh
|18 crore
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|18 crore
|Marcus Stoinis
|11 crore
|Marco Jansen
|7 crore
|Shashank Singh
|5.5 crore
|Nehal Wadhera
|4.20 crore
|Naman Dhir
|5.25 crore
|Prabhsimran Singh
|4 crore
|Priyansh Arya
|3.80 crore
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|2.4 crore
|Lockie Ferguson
|2 crore
|Vijaykumar Vyshak
|1.8 crore
|Yash Thakur
|1.6 crore
|Harpreet Brar
|1.5 crore
|Vishnu Vinod
|95 lakhs
|Xavier Bartlett
|80 lakhs
|Suryansh Shedge
|30 lakhs
|Pyla Avinash
|30 lakhs
|Musheer Khan
|30 lakhs
|Harnoor Singh
|30 lakhs
Punjab Kings players released
|Player
|Prices
|Glenn Maxwell
|4.2 crore
|Josh Inglis
|2.6 crore
|Aaron Hardie
|1.2 crore
|Kuldeep Sen
|80 lakhs
|Praveen Dubey
|30 lakhs
Punjab Kings' purse left
Punjab Kings have a purse left of INR 11.50 crore