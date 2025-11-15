IPL 2026: List of Kolkata Knight Riders retained players, releases and purse remaining

Kolkata Knight Riders finished eighth on the IPL 2025 points table. They were highly inconsistent, especially as the three-time champions struggled in the mega-auction. They released the likes of Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, two of the cricketers who played a major role in helping them win the title in 2024. KKR failed to sign their replacements in the auction, as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Quinton de Kock failed to make the most of the opportunities.
KKR spent heavily on Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for INR 23.75 crore. In IPL 2025, he made 142 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 139.21. He was not a value-for-money kind of player for the team, and for the same reason, Kolkata have released him on the IPL 2026 retention day. It won’t be surprising if the franchise decides to buy him back in the auction, slated to take place on December 16.
Apart from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR have also released their star all-rounder Andre Russell. He has been their mainstay for several years, but the team management believes that it is the right move. Apart from that, they also released Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya and Luvnith Sisodia. In the auction, they will look for a keeper, preferably Indian and will surely target Cameron Green as a long-term replacement for Andre Russell. They will also look to bolster their pace bowling department and invest in some overseas pacers. The spin department currently looks stacked.
Kolkata Knight Riders players retained:
|Player
|Price (in INR)
|Rinku Singh
|13 crore
|Varun Chakravarthy
|12 crore
|Sunil Narine
|12 crore
|Harshit Rana
|4 crore
|Ramandeep Singh
|4 crore
|Angrkrish Raghuvanshi
|3 crore
|Vaibhav Arora
|1.8 crore
|Rovman Powell
|1.5 crore
|Ajinkya Rahane
|1.5 crore
|Manish Pandey
|75 lakhs
|Umran Malik
|75 lakhs
|Anukul Roy
|40 crore
Kolkata Knight Riders players released
|Player
|Prices
|Venkatesh Iyer
|23.75 cr
|Andre Russell
|12 crore
|Anrich Nortje
|6.50 crore
|Quinton de Kock
|3.60 crore
|Spencer Johnson
|2.80 crore
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz
|2 crore
|Moeen Ali
|2 crore
|Chetan Sakariya
|50 lakhs
|Livnith Sisodia
|30 lakhs
Kolkata Knight Riders traded out
|Mayank Markande
Kolkata Knight Riders purse left
Kolkata Knight Riders have a purse left of INR 64.3 crore