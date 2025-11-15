IPL 2026: List of Kolkata Knight Riders retained players, releases and purse remaining Kolkata Knight Riders have opted to release several of their marquee cricketers on the IPL 2026 retention deadline. They have released Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for INR 23.75 crore and also their star all-rounder Andre Russell, who has represented the team for over a decade.

Kolkata:

Kolkata Knight Riders finished eighth on the IPL 2025 points table. They were highly inconsistent, especially as the three-time champions struggled in the mega-auction. They released the likes of Phil Salt and Shreyas Iyer, two of the cricketers who played a major role in helping them win the title in 2024. KKR failed to sign their replacements in the auction, as the likes of Ajinkya Rahane and Quinton de Kock failed to make the most of the opportunities.

KKR spent heavily on Venkatesh Iyer, who was bought for INR 23.75 crore. In IPL 2025, he made 142 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of 139.21. He was not a value-for-money kind of player for the team, and for the same reason, Kolkata have released him on the IPL 2026 retention day. It won’t be surprising if the franchise decides to buy him back in the auction, slated to take place on December 16.

Apart from Venkatesh Iyer, KKR have also released their star all-rounder Andre Russell. He has been their mainstay for several years, but the team management believes that it is the right move. Apart from that, they also released Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Moeen Ali, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya and Luvnith Sisodia. In the auction, they will look for a keeper, preferably Indian and will surely target Cameron Green as a long-term replacement for Andre Russell. They will also look to bolster their pace bowling department and invest in some overseas pacers. The spin department currently looks stacked.

Kolkata Knight Riders players retained:

Player Price (in INR) Rinku Singh 13 crore Varun Chakravarthy 12 crore Sunil Narine 12 crore Harshit Rana 4 crore Ramandeep Singh 4 crore Angrkrish Raghuvanshi 3 crore Vaibhav Arora 1.8 crore Rovman Powell 1.5 crore Ajinkya Rahane 1.5 crore Manish Pandey 75 lakhs Umran Malik 75 lakhs Anukul Roy 40 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders players released

Player Prices Venkatesh Iyer 23.75 cr Andre Russell 12 crore Anrich Nortje 6.50 crore Quinton de Kock 3.60 crore Spencer Johnson 2.80 crore Rahmanullah Gurbaz 2 crore Moeen Ali 2 crore Chetan Sakariya 50 lakhs Livnith Sisodia 30 lakhs

Kolkata Knight Riders traded out

Mayank Markande

Kolkata Knight Riders purse left

Kolkata Knight Riders have a purse left of INR 64.3 crore