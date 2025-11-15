IPL 2026: List of Gujarat Titans' retentions, released players and remaining purse Gujarat Titans retained the joint-second most number of players, 20, going into the IPL 2026 auction. The Titans had already traded out Sherfane Rutherford and released a couple of more overseas players, while retaining a strong core, led by captain Shubman Gill.

Ahmedabad :

Gujarat Titans have confirmed a retention of as many as 20 players ahead of the IPL 2026 auction. 2022 champions, who qualified for the playoffs last season, have retained most of their IPL 2025 squad, while vacating a few overseas spots, having traded out Sherfane Rutherford to the Mumbai Indians and released Gerald Coetzee and Karim Janat. Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan and Jos Buttler will headline the Titans roster, which now has just five slots remaining, but four of them are overseas.

"Retention is always a strategic process and this year our aim was to secure a core that aligns with the vision of Gujarat Titans. We want continuity, balance and a strong pipeline that contributes to the future of Indian cricket. The players we’ve retained bring a mix of experience, potential and character, qualities that form the foundation of a successful franchise. This group allows us to plan with clarity as we prepare for the auction and the seasons ahead. Our commitment remains to build a stable, competitive and future-ready team," Titans' Director of Cricket, Vikram Solanki said in a statement.

The Titans also ended up retaining a few of the fringe players, including the veteran Ishant Sharma, apart from Kumar Kushagra, Nishant Sindhu and Anuj Rawat; three of them didn't play a single game last season. Glenn Phillips, who was ruled out of the season due to an injury without actually playing a single game, has been retained, apart from Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Buttler among four overseas stars for the Titans.

The Titans will be looking for a middle-order overseas batter, a couple of pace-bowling options and an all-rounder; otherwise, this already looks a well-settled squad. With Rutherford released, Washington Sundar will have an increased role with the bat in the middle order for the Titans.

Gujarat Titans

Retentions: Shubman Gill (c), Rashid Khan*, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada*, Jos Buttler*, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, R Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips*

Released: Karim Janat, Kulwant Khejroliya, Gerald Coetzee, Dasun Shanaka, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford (traded out), Kusal Mendis (temporary replacement)

Purse Remaining: INR 12.9 crore

Slots remaining: 5

*Overseas players