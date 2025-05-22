IPL 2025: Yashasvi Jaiswal edits 'Thank You Rajasthan Royals' post after exit speculations fly off the roof Yashasvi Jaiswal recovered from a poor start to end at the top of the Most Valuable Player of the season list, scoring 559 runs in 14 innings, striking at 159.71 for the Rajasthan Royals in what was otherwise a disappointing campaign for the Men in Pink, winning just four games.

New Delhi:

After having just one fifty-plus score in the first five matches, Yashasvi Jaiswal, recovered to having one of his finest seasons in the IPL for the Rajasthan Royals in what was otherwise a disappointing campaign for the Men in Pink in the 2025 edition. Jaiswal amassed 559 runs at an average of 43 while striking at 159.71, including six fifties and is currently ahead of the likes of Sai Sudharsan and Suryakumar Yadav on the MVP (Player of the Tournament) leaderboard.

However, with the season the Royals had, the player auction they had and the captain Sanju Samson not playing more than half of the tournament, it seemed like the team was pulling in different directions. The reports of Yashasvi Jaiswal moving over to Goa from Mumbai as his domestic base gave air to the 'trade' and 'exit' rumours.

With Rahul Dravid at the helm, it seems like he might be able to keep all of Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Riyan Parag, who was the acting captain for the Royals for the other half of the season but Jaiswal's post after Royals' campaign came to an end against the Chennai Super Kings, had the speculation mill working overtime.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM)Yashasvi Jaiswal Instagram post pre-edit

"Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but grateful for the journey. On to the next challenge and whatever the future brings YBJ 64," Jaiswal captioned the Instagram post. The words like "grateful for the journey", "next challenge" irked some of the RR supporters before Jaiswal edited the caption. The new caption had words like "continue" and "together" added with an Indian flag emoji after the next challenge, suggesting that he was talking about the England tour.

"Thank you, Rajasthan Royals, for everything. Not the season we hoped for, but continue to be grateful for our journey together. On to the next challenge [India Flag] and whatever the future brings YBJ 64," the new caption read.

Will Jaiswal leave RR after IPL 2025 or will all three of Samson, Jaiswal and Parag stay with the franchise? That is a question which will be answered in November by the Royals, however, it seems unlikely.