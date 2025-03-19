IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav to lead Mumbai Indians in Hardik Pandya's absence against CSK Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has confirmed that Suryakumar Yadav will lead the team in his absence in their opening game of the season against Chennai Super Kings. Hardik will serve the one-match ban imposed on him in the last season due to poor over-rate.

Suryakumar Yadav is set to lead Mumbai Indians in their opening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Sunday (March 23). Hardik Pandya will serve the one-match ban imposed on him in the final match of the last edition of the IPL for poor over-rate and in his absence, Surya has been appointed MI's captain.

Hardik confirmed the development in the pre-season press conference on Wednesday (March 19) stating that Surya is the ideal candidate to lead the team in his absence. "Suryakumar Yadav is India's T20I captain. So, it is ideal for him to lead the MI team in my absence in the first game against CSK," Hardik said.

More to follow...