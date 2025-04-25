IPL 2025: Sunil Gavaskar slams Rahul Dravid and co. after Rajasthan Royals' fifth loss in a row Former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar recently came forward and lambasted Rajasthan Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid for the side's subpar performances in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025. The side has lost seven out of the nine matches that they have played so far.

New Delhi:

The horrid run for Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 continued after the side lost yet another winnable game when they failed to chase down 18 runs in the last two overs against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The loss meant that the inaugural champions have now lost five games in a row.

The ongoing season has been a forgettable one for the side. In the nine matches that they have played so far, the Royals have only been able to win twice and have lost the remaining seven. They currently occupy eighth place in the standings, with the playoffs qualification looking like a distant dream.

With the side’s subpar performance continuing, former India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar came forward and lambasted Rahul Dravid for the state of the team.

“With Rajasthan Royals, I’m talking about the earlier matches where I wasn’t at the ground. I just saw them. So, you’re not always able to get the feeling of what’s happening. But here, I was on the ground, and you could see the kind of cricket that was being played," Gavaskar told Star Sports.

“And with someone like Rahul Dravid as the coach, it was quite baffling—it was unthinking cricket. Dravid was always so precise in his thinking, and I would’ve thought that kind of approach would’ve seeped into some of the Rajasthan batters," Gavaskar added.

Furthermore, the former batter questioned RR’s thought process, which has seen them being unsuccessful in the tournament so far.

“Where is the thought process there? You can’t expect inexperienced players to always get it right, but still… It’s just a different kind of cricket," Gavaskar said.

It is worth noting that Rajasthan Royals have only won their clashes against Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings but have been unable to win any other matches. With some games left, Royals will be hoping to improve and register some wins.