IPL 2025: Shubman Gill only 47 runs away from creating history in GT's opening clash vs Punjab Kings Gujarat Titans will start their campaign in IPL 2025 against Punjab Kings today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Their skipper Shubman Gill is on the cusp of creating history at the venue even as the Titans will be hoping to start their season with a win.

Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings will start their respective campaigns in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premer League (IPL) today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Both teams will be keen on starting their season on a high. However, the special focus will be on the Titans skipper Shubman Gill who is closing in on a special milestone while playing at his favourite venue in Ahmedabad.

He has so far amassed 953 runs in 18 innings at an impeccable average of 63.53 and a strike rate of 159.36 with three centuries and four fifties to his name at the Narendra Modi Stadium. No wonder, this is Gill's favourite venue and is only 47 runs away from completing 1000 runs here. The only player close to him in this aspect is his Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan with 603 runs in 12 matches.

Interestingly, Gill has also played a match here for Kolkata Knight Riders, his previous team but has been enjoying a great run ever since the Gujarat franchise picked him. It will be interesting to see if the GT skipper will be able to continue his love affair with Ahmedabad or if the Punjab Kings bowlers dismiss him early.

Shubman Gill has scored a lot of runs against Punjab Kings in his IPL career so far. Overall, in 13 matches, he has amassed 521 runs at an average of 65.12 with 96 being his best score. Moreover, ever since he moved to Gujarat Titans, he plundered 296 runs in just five matches at an even better average of 74. Going by the numbers, it seems the Titans captain will set the stage on fire with his batting against the Punjab Kings led by Shreyas Iyer.