IPL 2025 set to resume on May 16, BCCI working on new schedule: Reports As per recent reports, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is looking to resume the IPL (Indian Premier League) from May 16 as the suspension of the competition is expected to be lifted soon.

New Delhi:

The IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 had to face a huge hurdle as it was suspended midway due to the ongoing conflicts between India and Pakistan. With the conflict now de-escalating, the IPL is expected to restart soon.

As per recent reports, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) is planning to extend the tournament until May 30 after its resumption. The same report mentioned that the BCCI is looking to host the IPL in the three venues — Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad — from May 16, and the new schedule for the tournament is expected to be released soon.

“As the IPL was suspended for a week, there is a possibility of the IPL final now being played on May 30 instead of May 25 with limited venues. The schedule will be sent to all IPL teams by tonight,” a source in the know told the Indian Express.

The BCCI recently asked all the franchisees except Punjab Kings to report back to their home venues by May 13. It is worth noting that most of the overseas players and coaching staff had left for their home after the BCCI officially suspended the IPL.

Now, the board is making arrangements to bring them back to India for the smooth resumption of the IPL. 12 matches are remaining in the season, and the board will need at least two weeks to see the tournament being completed.

It is worth noting that the IPL was suspended midway during the clash between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals. Due to increased activity in the border surrounding areas, a complete blackout was announced in several areas, and with the situation starting to simmer down, the resumption of the IPL has been deemed as a plausible scenario.