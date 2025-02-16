IPL 2025 schedule announced, defending champions KKR to face RCB in opener, check complete fixtures here

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY KKR with IPL trophy.

The Indian Premier League governing council has announced the schedule for IPL 2025 on Sunday, February 16. Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will face Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first match of the tournament on March 22 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The final of the tournament will be taking place on May 25 at the same venue in Kolkata.

The 18th season of the Indian cash-rich league will begin 13 days after the conclusion of the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025, the tournament which ends on March 9. The IPL 2025 starts on Saturday and there is a double-header lined up on Sunday. 2024 finalists Sunrisers Hyderabad will host Rajasthan Royals in the afternoon match on March 23, followed by the much-anticipated clash between arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the evening on the same day in Chennai.

CSK vs MI to play twice in IPL 2025

In what is good news for the IPL fans, rivals CSK and MI will be facing each other twice in IPL 2025, as compared to their only meeting last season. The two teams will lock horns on March 23 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, before the reverse fixture takes place at the Wankhede Stadium on April 20.

The IPL 2025 will be played across 13 venues, featuring 74 matches over 65 days. Apart from the 10 home venues for each of the 10 teams, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam and Dharamsala will also be hosting matches in the tournament.

Only two teams - Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders - have not confirmed their captain for IPL 2025. Lucknow Super Giants, Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, who were in the hunt for a captain, recently named their skippers. Rs 27 crore signee Rishabh Pant will be leading the Super Giants, while Rs 26.75 crore pick Shreyas Iyer will be at the helm of the Kings.

RCB announced Rajat Patidar as their new captain. The young Madhya Pradesh batter will have big shoes to fill.

More to follow...