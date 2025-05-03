IPL 2025: RCB stuns CSK in last-ball thriller, reclaims top spot in standings Royal Challengers Bengaluru put in a brilliant show against Chennai Super Kings in game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025, where Ayush Mhatre looked set to chase down the target for CSK, crucial breakthroughs saw RCB register the win instead.

Game 52 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 saw Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Both sides locked horns at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on May 3, and the clash began with RCB coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell opened the innings for the hosts, and both batters propelled the side to an excellent start. Kohli scored 62 runs, whereas Bethell added 55 runs on the board. After the brilliant start, it was the middle order that felt bland.

Devdutt Padikkal and Rajat Patidar departed on scores of 17 and 11 runs, respectively. Jitesh Sharma only added seven runs on the board as well. After the subpar performance from the middle order, it was Romario Shepherd who put in a brilliant show.

The star batter scored 53* runs in 14 deliveries and propelled RCB to a score of 213 runs in the first innings. As for CSK, Matheesha Pathirana was the highest wicket-taker with three wickets to his name. Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target, Chennai got off to a brilliant start. Openers Shaikh Rasheed and Ayush Mhatre attacked the bowlers right from the get-go. Rasheed scored 14 runs in 11 deliveries, whereas Mhatre troubled RCB’s bowling attack, scoring 94 runs in 48 deliveries.

Furthermore, Ravindra Jadeja put in a brilliant performance as well. Alongside Mhatre, Jadeja scored 77* runs in 45 deliveries. However, despite the excellent showing, RCB managed to take crucial breakthroughs, limiting CSK to a score of 211 winning the game by two runs.

As for RCB, Lungi Ngidi was the highest wicket-taker for the side with three wickets to his name. Krunal Pandya took one wicket as well. With the win, RCB have now claimed the first spot in the standings.